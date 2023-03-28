So your Cook Strait ferry sailing has been cancelled. Now what?

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Ongoing issues with the inter-island ferry services have left travellers stranded on either side of the Cook Strait.

Ferries from both providers – the Interislander and Bluebridge – that operate between Wellington and Picton have been plagued with breakdowns in recent months, resulting in delays, cancellations, and a backlog of bookings.

So what can you expect if you have a trip across the Cook Strait planned? Here’s what you should know in the event of disruption.

My ferry has been cancelled. What happens now?

You’ll need to find out if your ferry operator can put you on another sailing, or is cancelling your booking entirely.

Stuff Cook Strait ferries haven't had the best time this year with repeated cancellations leaving many passengers stranded.

Interislander general manager of operations Duncan Roy said cancellations were always a last resort, and they would explore all options for providing an alternative sailing.

“When a booking is cancelled, a customer receives a notification from us and is advised to call us to arrange a refund or to rebook.”

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said in the event of a cancellation or delay, the company communicated directly with customers.

“We always try to do what is best for our customers, either rescheduling or if they wish (or if there’s no immediate space on our ships) offering them a refund."

Have you had a holiday ruined by the ferry issues, or do you have any questions about travel disruptions? Email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

How else can I get across the Cook Strait?

Unfortunately, with no Cook Strait bridge or tunnel, and no alternative inter-island ferry routes, your only other option is to fly to your destination.

From Wellington, there are regular flights to South Island destinations, but your options will be more limited if flying out of Blenheim or Nelson. If there are no last-minute flights available from these smaller airports, you may need to drive to Christchurch.

Air New Zealand says they have seen an increase in demand for flights out of Blenheim and Nelson, but still have plenty of seats available for those wishing to travel in and out of those regions.

“We continue to monitor the demand and will adjust capacity if and where possible,” a spokesperson said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Air New Zealand has seen an increase in demand for flights from the top of the South Island.

What if I’m stuck with a rental car or campervan?

In the first instance, you’ll need to contact your vehicle provider to let them know of the ferry disruption.

If you opt to fly, you’ll need to find out where you can drop off your vehicle, as your company may not have an office in Picton or Wellington.

Tourism Holdings Limited chief operating officer for NZ Matt Harvey said many of their customers planned their trips around picking up a vehicle in Auckland, and dropping it off in Christchurch.

For those who ended up being unable to get across the Cook Strait, they’ve been allowing them to split their booking. This involved driving the vehicle back to the depot in Auckland, then flying to Christchurch, where they can pick up a new vehicle.

The company has been waiving the fees involved in having to change these bookings, but it’s made fleet management complicated.

“Not having a vehicle that you thought was going to be in Christchurch for the next booking but is now stuck in the North Island has certainly created some headaches for us.”

Jucy chief executive officer Dan Alpe agreed the unreliability of the ferries this season had caused “major disruption” to the business and its customers, with many having to amend travel plans or in some cases cancel altogether.

The company has also been waiving cancellation fees for those impacted by ferry cancellations or lack of availability, and has been flexible with return locations where possible.

Supplied Some campervan companies are waiving fees for those who have to change their bookings due to the ferry issues.

What if I’m meant to be connecting to a bus or train?

Some passengers travelling on the Interislander will have booked the ferry as part of an InterCity bus itinerary. If that’s you, you’ll need to deal with InterCity.

An InterCity spokesperson said when the Interislander cancels a sailing, they contact them to confirm the rebooking of InterCity passengers onto an alternative sailing.

“We then pass that information on to our passengers. If the alternative sailing does not suit their plans, they are welcome to rebook for an alternative date or cancel and receive a refund.”

KiwiRail, which owns and operates the Interislander, also uses the ferry to transport passengers who are booked on their Great Journeys package tours between islands, so they can connect up with the trains.

Roy said if they have to transfer one of these travellers’ ferry bookings to an alternative date, they will also shift their train booking.

If a traveller missed their train because of a ferry delay, the company would attempt to arrange a bus or coach connection to maintain their itinerary.

“As a last resort, as with all our customers, if their booking has had to be cancelled, we refund them.”

Supplied The Coastal Pacific scenic train departs from Picton.

If I end up needing to stay in Picton to wait for an alternative ferry, what are my options?

You’re in good hands. Marlborough was recently ranked the sixth-most welcoming region on Earth in a Booking.com poll. Still, you may have a hard time finding somewhere to stay at the last minute.

Destination Marlborough general manager Bruce Moffat warned accommodation has been “limited” across the top of the South Island throughout the ferry disruption.

“Thankfully, we have been helped by a small group of supportive Marlborough residents, who have offered rooms in their private homes to affected passengers.”

The Picton i-Site has been assisting disrupted travellers, so you can head there for some help in making a plan. You can also check out our guide to what to see and do in the area.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Cafes in Picton have been busy following ferry cancellations and delays.

I’ve had to spend extra money on transport or accommodation. Can I claim it back?

Consumer NZ thinks you should be able to. Chief executive Jon Duffy says under the Consumer Guarantees Act, ferry operators are required to carry out services with reasonable care and skill – so if a scheduled sailing is cancelled or substantially delayed due to mechanical issues, they believe the operator has breached these obligations, and the consumer is therefore entitled to remedies.

“Once people start having to fork out for accommodation and alternative travel arrangements, because of a cancellation or delay due to mechanical issues, we think the disrupted passengers are legally entitled to claim those costs back from the operator.”

Consumer NZ has lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission arguing the Interislander and Bluebridge have been misleading passengers about their rights by only been offering ticket refunds or rescheduling affected passengers on alternative sailings.

Both the Interislander and Bluebridge told Stuff Travel that requests for costs incurred as the result of a significant disruption are dealt with on a “case by case basis”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Both the Interislander and the Bluebridge ferries have had issues.

How will my travel insurance help?

If you have travel insurance, you’ll need to read your policy carefully to understand what is and isn’t covered, but you may be entitled to claim for out-of-pocket costs.

Your ferry provider will still be your first port of call. Allianz Partners New Zealand national sales manager Mike van Beekhuizen said insurers will need evidence of the disruption, and what options were available.

“We would be looking for the ferry company saying in writing they aren’t going to compensate the passenger at all. That’s where insurance can step in for additional accommodation or alternative transport.”

If you end up needing to book last-minute accommodation, insurers will be looking to cover “reasonable costs”. Again, you’ll need to be able to provide evidence of what was available.

“We need to know they haven’t gone straight to a five-star hotel when there was a three-star hotel available.”

I was considering booking a trip using the ferry but now I’m nervous. How can I best plan for a disruption?

Knowing there’s a chance your trip may be disrupted by ferry issues, there are some things you can do to prepare for the worst at the time of booking.

First, don’t leave booking the ferry to the last minute – given the reduced sailings and the number of customers who may need to rebook, you may find they are all booked up. So make sure you’ve secured a ticket before you plan the rest of your trip.

If you’re renting a vehicle, you’ll need to read the agreement carefully, and understand what costs will be incurred if your plans change. Before you book, you may wish to ask about their policies in the event your ferry is cancelled, and where you will be able to drop the vehicle off instead.

If you’re booking accommodation, activities or tickets to events, you should also familiarise yourself with the cancellation policies, to know what is and isn’t refundable.

Finally, you should consider purchasing a comprehensive domestic travel insurance policy at the time of booking.

Van Beekhuizen from Allianz Partners said while Kiwis traditionally haven’t taken out travel insurance for domestic travel, the issues with the ferries have shown a holiday at home can have as many complications as a trip further afield.

“It’s not as simple as getting in the car and just driving somewhere.”