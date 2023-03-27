'Idiot' jumps off three-storey building into Venice canal; mayor wants to give him a 'certificate of stupidity'

The mayor of Venice has tweeted a video of a man jumping from a three-storey building into a canal in the Italian city, calling him an “idiot”.

Luigi Brugnaro said he wanted to find the man, believed to be a tourist, and the person who recorded the video saying they should be “given a certificate of stupidity and a lot of kicks”.

“We are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media.”

The short video shows the man in boxer shorts belly-flopping into the canal below. He emerges from the water and appears unharmed before he is handed a towel.

Brugnaro branded the daredevil “a delinquent”.

“They don’t understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat had been passing below?” he told CNN.

If the people involved do turn out to be tourists, it would be latest in a long line of unruly travellers to Italy.

Last week a US tourist ended up with a €470 fine, or NZ$815 for driving his Ferrari without a permit, driving the wrong way and driving in a pedestrian area in Florence.

Last year, an Australian tourist was forced to apologise after he was caught riding a moped on the outskirts of the famed Italian archaeological site of Pompeii.

In another incident, two American tourists were fined €400 (NZ$690) each for throwing electric scooters down Rome's Spanish Steps. Also, a Saudi tourist got a fine for driving a Maserati down the same tourist attraction.

The Italian capital has introduced several laws to tackle bad behaviour by travellers including the banning of eating, drinking or climbing on the Italian capital’s monuments and fountains.

@LuigiBrugnaro/twitter Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted the video of the jump.

It didn’t stop two American tourists from being fined €800 (NZ$1380) after they were caught drinking inside the Colosseum late at night.

It’s not just the Italian capital which has suffered. Some German visitors in Venice were fined a total of €4000 this year for setting up a picnic – complete with tablecloth and wine glasses – on top of an 18th century landmark.

In 2019, a UK tourist was arrested for allegedly trying to take some mosaic tiles from Pompeii. It's believed she caused up to €3000 worth of damage.