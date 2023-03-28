'Unruly passenger' opens emergency exit on US flight, slides out of taxiing plane

The Delta airliner returned to the gate and passengers deplaned to be put on another flight (file photo).

A passenger has opened an emergency exit and deployed an emergency slide on a Delta airliner taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport, US.

The Seattle-bound plane had just left the gate when the incident took place at 10am on Saturday (local time), airport police told KNBC. The passenger exited the plane once the slide had been deployed.

The Delta airliner returned to the gate and passengers deplaned to be put on another flight, KTLA reported.

Airport police arrested the passenger accused of opening the emergency exit, KABC reported. He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

The FBI has been notified, police told KCBS.

In a statement to McClatchy News, Delta Airlines said the flight returned to the gate after an “unruly passenger” exited the plane.

“The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement. Customers are being reaccommodated on a new aircraft and we apologise for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans."

More than 66 million passengers passed through Los Angeles International Airport in 2022, according to airport statistics.

- The Charlotte Observer