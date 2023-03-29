'There is no excuse for my actions': Tourist to be deported for exposing himself on sacred volcano in Bali

The image which got the tourist deported.

A Russian tourist is to be deported and banned from re-entering Bali for six months after he posted an image of himself with his trousers down while at the top of a sacred volcano.

Identified only as Yuri, the picture on Mount Agung has seen him blacklisted from the Indonesian tourist island.

Bali Law and Human Rights Office head Anggiat Napitupulu told The Jakarta Post that he had “violated norms and showed no respect for our culture”.

It is believed he was part of a group of seven who climbed the volcano without permission.

A contrite Yuri had previously taken to social media to say sorry.

”I want to apologise for my actions that desecrated the sacred volcano for the local population,” he posted on Instagram.

”There is no excuse for my actions. The only thing that led to what happened was my personal ignorance. Ignorance of the peculiarities of the local religion. For the Balinese, Mount Agung is a symbol of Shiva, the masculine principle. After studying the culture and religion of Bali, I realised my mistake. Agung is a sacred symbol for the Balinese.”

He added that he wanted to “fix the situation” and posted further images of him talking to community leaders.

Yuri is not the first tourist to expose themselves only to be deported from Bali.

Last year, a wellness guru and actor from Canada had to make a tearful apology after a video of his naked haka on top of a sacred mountain fell foul of authorities.

Jeffrey Craigen sparked outrage following footage of his performance on Mount Batur, a volcano that is considered holy by many Balinese.

In 2019, a Czech couple were accused of disrespect after they were filmed bathing in holy water at a Hindu temple, while another video that year showed at least five Australian men running naked through the streets, insulting locals, vomiting and urinating in public.

There was yet another video that showed two naked Australians driving a scooter into a Bali villa pool.