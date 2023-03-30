I'm not in my cousin's wedding photos because my tuxedo was in a missing bag. That was June, I still don't have my luggage

The only photo of Chris Lagula at the wedding, with his unimpressed aunty.

For Chris Lagula the trip to Manila in the Philippines last June was a double celebration; a long-awaiting pandemic-delayed visit to see his family and friends, and a chance to be a vital part of his cousin’s wedding.

The nuptials had been already delayed several times thanks to Covid, but with border restrictions finally coming down, Lagula decided to splurge on a business class ticket and before too long the accountant, who is based in New Plymouth, was jetting his way to Manila via a stop in Sydney.

Using three different airlines on the journey, Air New Zealand to Auckland, LATAM to Sydney and finally into Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Qantas, the 47-year-old wasn’t overly concerned that he had arrived minus his bag. This had happened a few times before and in his experience the luggage was always found a day or so later and delivered.

But this time the wait has been longer, stretching from days, to weeks, to months. In fact, 287 days later, Lagula still hasn’t seen his bag, and until recently, had hardly any contact from Qantas, the airline he had booked the journey on.

Lagula admits he can “laugh at it now”, but flash backing to the wedding last year, he told Stuff Travel there were precious few smiles from the rest of the family and his new in-laws about his predicament.

His tuxedo was in the missing bag, and as he waited and waited for it to arrive from the airport, it soon became too late to get replacement clothes. He said he is a bit taller than most Filipinos, which meant getting formal trousers was a challenge.

So he ended up walking down the aisle as part of the bridal party in a blazer, but with “nice” shorts and no socks. He described himself as “semi-presentable” and that he “owned” his look. The wedding party felt otherwise.

”In the Philippines it tends to be very formal,” said Lagula. “When the bride and the groom saw me they weren’t overly impressed, certainly my aunty and my uncle had an initial look of disgust because I had jokingly said I was going to turn up in shorts. They thought it was disrespectful.

”My side of the family I could explain (the situation) and they were OK, but the other side I couldn’t explain and I got proper death stares. Going down the aisle (in the bridal party) I was partnered with the groom’s aunty and she looked at me up and down in disgust. Didn’t say a word, but that look ...”

He decided later “out of respect” for the married couple to not be part of the official wedding photos. Lagula did admit that the families became more relaxed as the night went on, with the booze probably helping.

So where is the bag?

After the wedding Lagula returned to Sydney for a few days before heading back to New Plymouth. It was in Australia that he was contacted by a Qantas representative to say the bag had been found in Manila, and a lost luggage claim had been opened. She said the bag had arrived in the Philippines on June 24, the night before the wedding.

Initially he suggested the bag should be forwarded to him in Australia, but when it failed to arrive, he later changed that to New Plymouth.

Nine months later, the whereabouts of the bag is still a mystery.

Lagula said he has tried repeatedly to get someone at Qantas either on the phone or to answer emails, but with little success. He had sent a claim of close to $8000 for the missing clothes and items in his bag. He had taken out insurance but was “yet to make a claim as I'm waiting on Qantas to resolve my initial claim”.

In August, he was emailed that he would get $60 “as a one-off payment if baggage is delayed for more than 24 hours”. He laughed at the amount and “deleted the bloody thing”.

Still the wait went on, more emails were sent without response, and he admitted he had “semi given up” and it was only after he read the story on Stuff Travel about a Qantas passenger who waited for two months to get his bag back from Auckland Airport only to discover that it was full of mould, that he reached out with his story.

It seems to have done the trick.

We contacted the airline and while the bag is still missing, Qantas has now been in touch to offer Lagula full compensation, a proposal he is still considering.

When contacted by Stuff Travel, the airline said it was sorry for the ordeal.

“We understand that this would be an incredibly frustrating situation for Mr Lagula and we have contacted him and apologised,” it said in a statement.

“Throughout 2022, resourcing was a challenge for the entire aviation industry as it ramped up after two years of Covid-related disruption. This resulted in higher rates of mishandled baggage. Since this time, we have worked hard to improve and are now near pre-Covid levels.”

For Lagula, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and an unforgettable wedding story, even if his luggage continues to be MIA.