Cook Strait ferries still expected to run on time when new safety order applies

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

A safety order following the near-beaching of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki is unlikely to cause many headaches for passengers, Wellington harbour master Grant Nalder says.

Nalder’s order to Interislander and Bluebridge ferry operators means that ferries will have to stay at least between 3 nautical miles (5.5 kilometres) and 5.5 nautical miles (10.1km) off the North Island’s south coast in strong southerly winds.

“It is an inhospitable coast that provides little shelter in southerly conditions and the seabed rises rapidly relatively near to the coast, providing little opportunity for anchoring until a vessel is close to shore,” his directive says.

“Should a vessel experience loss of propulsion or loss of control in this area, the time available to remedy the fault is restricted by the rate of drift and distance from shore.” The directive essentially buys more time in an emergency to fix an issue or for help to be deployed.

His order comes amid a horror period for Cook Strait ferry passengers with strings of cancellations and delays.

The Kaitaki is out of action until at least April 10 with a gearbox issue and there was a period in February when a series of problems meant that Interislander’s Aratere was the only ferry able to take passengers.

Brianna Cotter/Supplied The tugs alongside the Kaitaki on January 28 would have been unlikely to be able to tow the ship to safety.

Nalder said the ferries tended to stay between 1.5 and 2 nautical miles away from the stretch of coast in northerly winds or calm days. But they would head further south to give a smoother ride during big southerly swells.

The only days when the directive was expected to fundamentally change the course were windy southerly days that had relatively calm water.

January 28 was one such day. That was when Interislander’s Kaitaki, with 864 people on board lost all power and was blown to within 0.9 nautical miles of the shore, having already drifted about that far, before anchors held and onboard engineers restarted the engines.

Marinetraffic.com Maritimetraffic.com's ship tracking data shows how close the Kaitaki drifted towards the south coast.

Interislander general manage of operations Duncan Roy said the change just meant a “short detour” under certain weather conditions that was unlikely to significantly lengthen or disrupt sailings..

Nalder’s order comes into effect on April 24 and remains in place for at least 12 months. It only applies when the Baring Head five-minute wind average is 25 knots (46.3km/h) or more from the south.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Interislander ferry the Kaitaki returned to service after the incident but is now berthed for repairs at the wharf in Picton.

Metservice data shows there were 89 days in 2022 when southerly winds had reached 25 knots or above at Wellington Airport. However, the data showed individual gusts as opposed to a five-minute average. Other years had between 64 and 81 days with 25 knot gusts.

In the wake of the Kaitaki incident, it emerged that the two Wellington harbour tugs that came to the rescue would have been unlikely to be able to attach and haul the Kaitaki if needed.

In 2018, the Greater Wellington Regional Council commissioned a report on harbour risk. It pointed out that Wellington “does not possess offshore towage capability any longer” and the ability to tow an immobilised vessel in Cook Strait “would not be possible in all but the calmest Cook Strait conditions”.

Former Wellington chief pilot Charles Smith confirmed he had been raising similar concerns since about 2004 while Wellington Maritime lawyer John Burton wrote to the Transport Accident Investigation Commission in August warning the issue was a “ticking time bomb”.