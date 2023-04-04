Watch: Catering truck crashes into plane at airport in Mexico

Passengers were still disembarking when the vehicle unexpectedly hurtled towards the plane's tail.

A catering truck has crashed into a plane while it was parked at an airport in Mexico.

The Airbus A320 operated by ultra-low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus had just arrived from Mexico City at Guadalajara International Airport when the accident happened.

Passengers were still disembarking from Flight VB1058 when the vehicle unexpectedly hurtled towards the plane's tail.

CCTV captured the collision, which caused damage to the rear of the aircraft's fuselage.

VIRAL PRESS/AP The catering truck heading towards the plane at Guadalajara International Airport.

VIRAL PRESS/AP Viva Aerobus is now investigating the crash.

Airport officials said that as a result of the impact, an inspection and repair of the aircraft was carried out at the Guadalajara Airport while it was temporarily taken out of service.

Viva Aerobus, which is now investigating the crash, said in a statement: “Another aircraft, registration XA-VAY, was assigned to cover this route so that passengers could complete their trip as soon as possible. We regret the inconvenience that this circumstance may have caused in some of the scheduled flights.”

- Viral Press via AP