'Pretty disgusting': Couple who stayed at Gore Motor Camp say they'll never return

They spent three-and-a-half months touring the South Island – but they won't be returning to the Gore Motor Camp.

New Plymouth couple Bryn and Lesley Butler spent three nights at there in January, and say while they would return to Gore, they wouldn’t stay at the camp ground again.

“It was the worst camp we stayed in, and we stayed in a lot of them,” Bryn said.

Last week, police said they had visited the camp ground 16 times in the last 14 months and had made two arrests. They had recorded six family harm investigations, three breach of bail follow-ups, two assault incidents, one each for fighting and drug offending, two vehicle-related visits and one mental health incident.

The camp ground is owned by the Gore District Council and leased by Nicholas Irons, who says no one has ever complained to him directly.

The Butlers said that while there was a party going on at the camp one night while they were there, it was quiet by 11pm, and they only saw one person with obvious gang affiliations.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A New Plymouth couple who stayed at the Gore Motor Camp in January said they won’t be going back.

Their issues were more about the state of the grounds and facilities, they said.

“The ablution block needs to be demolished and replaced, it’s pretty disgusting,” Bryn said.

“The picnic table next to us was broken, and it collapsed, and the other one had someone’s TV aerial set up on it.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore Motor Camp leaseholder Nicholas Irons said the council was responsible for maintenance at the camp.

Lesley said there were dog faeces everywhere which meant they could not put up their awning, and the grounds weren’t tidy.

When she went to the nearest water tap, she was accosted by a small aggressive dog that was tied to a kennel.

“We stayed because we weren’t there during the day, we were really only sleeping there, so it served its purpose. We didn’t know there were other places in Gore that we could have camped at,” she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Gore Motor Camp is owned by the Gore District Council, which says it is considering the future of the site.

The couple complained to the on-site manager when they left, who they had not seen the whole time they were at the camp ground, but said they got the impression that nothing would change.

“If it’s run by the council then it’s really not a good look, and they have a duty of responsibility to maintain the place,” Bryn said.

“It’s not a good example for Gore.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore Motor Camp leaseholder Nicholas Irons.

In an interview last week, Irons, who took over the lease for the camping ground in July last year, said the council was responsible for maintenance.

“The last guy that ran the place did no maintenance at all, so I’m playing catch-up. When I took it on, there wasn’t even a working laundry here, so that was the first thing I did.

“The council are meant to come in and mow the lawns and stuff because it's a council reserve, it’s their land. I’m just running the business,” he said.

The camp ground is owned by the Gore District Council, which has confirmed it has never received any complaints about an aggressive dog at the site, and its customer support team had not received any complaints about issues experienced by the Butlers.

Supplied Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said the council will be considering the long term strategic purpose of the Gore Motor Camp. (File photo)

Council chief executive Stephen Parry said the council was mindful it should not interfere with the lessee’s right to conduct its business.

”That said, a council officer regularly looks around the area and our Parks team has always mowed a grassed reserve area along the northern boundary, which has acted as a buffer area between campers and the neighbouring residences,” he said.

“Additionally, when the current lessee took over the lease last year, the Parks team undertook some maintenance on the trees. It will continue to do this.”

The facilities provided were compliant with national camping ground regulations, and the council has made a deliberate decision not to renew the camping ground lease when it expires in 2029, he said.

“We will be shortly be turning our mind to considering the long term strategic purpose of this land, given its central location. In the meantime, we will undertake essential repairs and maintenance to the council-owned improvements on the land. This maintenance will be commensurate with the remaining term of the camping ground’s operation.”