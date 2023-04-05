Passengers remain stranded after Vanuatu’s only jet awaits new parts

Air Vanuatu says the disruption and cancellation of services will continue until Friday at least after its only Boeing 737 broke down in Brisbane.

The jet, which services Australia and New Zealand, needs new parts from the US.

Have you been affected by the cancellations? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The plane, which is leased and just over seven years old, was grounded on March 31. It is not the first time the twin-engine has broken down, as it also needed repairs over Christmas last year.

The airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Wilson, has apologised for the disruption, especially at this busy time of year.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption, and we appreciate the frustration this has caused and continues to cause our guests, especially around the Easter and school holidays travel period,” said Wilson.

“This event was unforeseen, and we are working our hardest to accommodate guests in Port Vila to return home and to get holidaymakers rescheduled on other services so they can enjoy their planned Vanuatu adventure.”

Vanuatu Tourism The country is opening to visitors once again from July 1. (First published in June 2022)

The airline has looked for help from other airlines but seats are limited. Virgin Australia only just restarted flying from Brisbane to Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila after a three-year absence.

There is a fully flexible change policy with no fees as well as a full refund policy for passengers who no longer wish to travel.

Currently, the options for passengers flying from New Zealand is to go through New Caledonia or Fiji, albeit with an overnight stopover.

Air Vanuatu has a fleet of six aircraft, the Boeing 737, as well as an ATR 72, a Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander and three de Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter.

It currently flies internationally to Auckland, as well as Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Nadi (Fiji), and Nouméa (New Caledonia).