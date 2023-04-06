Stranded Air Vanuatu passenger frustrated by lack of communication

An Air Vanuatu passenger left stranded after the airline’s only jet was grounded says he has been disappointed by the lack of information from the airline.

Ricky Slater was supposed to return to New Zealand from his holiday in Vanuatu last Thursday, but has had to spend an extra week on the island due to the Boeing 737 breakdown.

His original flight was cancelled due to an unrelated issue, and he then rebooked on a service that was due to depart on Saturday. But on Friday evening, he got a call from the airline to say that flight had been cancelled due to mechanical problems.

Slater said he was initially told they would be flying out on Tuesday, but that flight was also scrapped. Eventually, he received an email that had him flying to Auckland on Thursday afternoon, using a borrowed A320 aircraft from Solomon Airlines.

Air Vanuatu’s website shows a flight from Port Vila to Auckland is scheduled for 2.10pm on Thursday, to accommodate passengers needing to be rebooked from the cancelled Saturday flight.

Slater said the communication from the airline had been poor.

“You can just never get hold of them via email or phone,” he said.

“I’ve travelled around the world, I’ve been to Europe a number of times and I know delays happen, but this has been the worst because their communication is really bad.”

Vanuatu Tourism The country is opening to visitors once again from July 1. (First published in June 2022)

Slater said he had been aware of potential issues with Air Vanuatu when he had booked his trip, and had taken extra days off work as a “buffer” in case of a cancellation.

But he was waiting to hear how he could get reimbursement for the extra expenses incurred from his extended stay, including accommodation, meals and airport parking.

Air Vanuatu’s website states the airline is responsible for accommodation and meals, but this could only be arranged “by relevant airport information desks in person only”.

In its latest update, Air Vanuatu said the parts needed to repair the Boeing 737 had been sourced via partners from Asia, and services to and from New Zealand and Australia were expected to resume mid-next week.

Air Vanuatu chief commercial officer Greg Wilson has apologised for the disruption.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption, and we appreciate the frustration this has caused and continues to cause our guests, especially around the Easter and school holidays travel period,” he said.

“This event was unforeseen, and we are working our hardest to accommodate guests in Port Vila to return home and to get holidaymakers rescheduled on other services so they can enjoy their planned Vanuatu adventure.”