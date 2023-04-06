'No passport, no worries': How could this comedian travel without his passport?

Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson has revealed he was able to travel home from NZ without his passport.

An Australian comedian has poked fun at New Zealand’s supposedly lax attitude to travel, recounting how he was once let on a plane without his passport.

Rhys Nicholson shared the story on ABC news satire show The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, describing how he was checking in at Auckland Airport for a flight home to Australia when he realised he’d lost the crucial travel document.

“I really needed to get on the flight, so I spoke to the guy at the desk, and he simply exclaimed, ‘no worries bro, let’s call Canberra’,” the comedian said.

“He got on the phone, and he called Canberra, I guess,” he continued, to laughter from the host and studio audience.

“Chatted for a few minutes, he hung up, and God as my witness, he said: ‘Well, they said it’s up to us, so I reckon just go.’”

A clip of the interview, captioned “No passport, no worries”, has had more than 800,000 views on TikTok.

Nicholson also described the incident – which he said happened “a couple of years ago” – in an interview with The Guardian last year, revealing it was Air New Zealand who had given him the green light to fly, after checking an alternative form of ID.

“I got to the airport in Auckland and explained to a very nice Kiwi that I didn’t have my passport,” he said.

“I’m not exaggerating this in any way, he said, ‘no worries bro, let’s call Canberra’. Then a man in the airport called Canberra, I showed them my licence, and they let me on the plane!

“So it turns out if you’re ever in New Zealand and still have your licence, you can still get home. It’s up to the airline, which is wild to me. Air New Zealand were just like ‘yeah, you seem like you’.”

How can you travel without a passport?

If you lose your passport, it is still possible to travel home in some cases.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said for travellers from Australia, in some instances where a customer presents at check in and has lost their passport, the airline is able to request an exemption for them to travel without it, as they are returning to their home country.

iStock Without a passport, Immigration has to find another way to confirm your identity.

“The airline contacts the Australian Border Operations Centre who liaises with the customer to verify their identity and travel is approved or denied on a case-by-case basis,” the spokesperson said.

“This exemption is at the discretion of the Australian Border Operations Centre, not Air New Zealand.”

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs did not respond to specific questions about how Australian citizens can enter the country without a passport, but directed Stuff Travel to information about travel documents on the Australian Border Force site.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs, which handles New Zealand passports, previously told Stuff Travel that if a Kiwi loses their passport en route to New Zealand, it may be possible to return home on a direct flight without the physical travel document.

“This can be dependent on where you are in the world and the willingness of the airline to carry you, and the discretion of border officials.”

Immigration New Zealand confirmed if a Kiwi arrived in the country without a passport, they could be let in as long as they had another form of ID.

“We cannot refuse entry to a New Zealand citizen if they have proof of identity in the absence of a passport that we can use to verify their identity,” said Michael Carley, acting general manager border and visa operations.