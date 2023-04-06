Watch: King's Guard yells in tourist's face for nudging him while taking photo

A tourist in London has received the shock of her life after getting a little bit too close for comfort to one of the King’s Guard.

As she sidles up for a photo, the guard turns and yells at her: “Do not touch the King's Guard!”

She then backs away in total surprise, clutching her necklace. Other tourists also look stunned.

The King’s Guard then resumes his position.

The guards are a famous photo op for many visitors to London. They are responsible for guarding Buckingham Palace and St James Palace.

thekingsguardofficial/tiktok A tourist gets yelled at for getting to close to a King's Guard.

This isn’t the first time a tourist has got to them.

In 2015, when the Queen was still the monarch, one turned his rifle on a young man. The tourist was filmed marching alongside the guard before placing his hand on the soldier's shoulder.

The soldier pointed his rifle at him and shouted "get back from the Queen's Guard".

Two years later, a tourist doing a ridiculous jig outside St James' Palace in London was caught on camera being yelled at by a Queen's Guard.

The man is seen displaying a humble selection of dad dance moves for about 15 seconds until the guard behind him grows tired of his antics and tells him what he really thinks of the performance.

"Ho! Get yersel' away!" the soldier yells in thick Scottish brogue.

A year later, a tourist jumped a rope to get a better photo of a guard but was mowed down by him in the process. He gave her a big shove, and she was catapulted forward, letting out a scream as she went. Luckily she didn't lose her balance.