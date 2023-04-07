'Everything sucks': Food onboard Air Force Two described as 'horrible slop'

The very different experiences of flying on Air Force One and Air Force Two have been revealed in new reports, and it certainly seems to portray a “haves” and “have-nots” scenario.

The two planes are used by the US president and vice-president to travel domestically and around the world. Air Force One is a Boeing VC-25, which is a military version of the 747 airliner, while Air Force Two is a Boeing C-32, a modified 757.

Now unnamed staffers have revealed to Politico what life is like onboard Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ jets.

It’s not particularly rosy on Air Force Two. The food is described as “horrible slop” and that “everything sucks” compared to life on Air Force One.

Meals arrive in brown paper bags and are often less-than-appetising soggy sandwiches. Compare that with the filet mignon served on gold-rimmed dinner plates on Biden’s plane.

One aide said they could hardly get through the low-quality meals and “take three bites of whatever is there and drop it on the table or put it back in the bag”, reports Politico.

Even worse, there is also a reported booze ban onboard.

But before you think that all the grass is greener on the other side, there are some serious issues for staff on Air Force One as well.

It was revealed in an earlier Politico report that aides have to pay for their meals, so while they may be dining first-class, they are also coughing up for it. The “slop” on Air Force Two is free.

Costs depend on the length of the flight and what’s on offer. Former Apprentice star and one-time Donald Trump appointee Omarosa Manigault revealed she was charged just over NZ$35 for snacks.

“There’s no free ride in the government” she told US magazine.

“I got a bill and it was, like, US$23, and I was like, ‘I didn’t even eat anything,’ so I called the military aid. I was like, ‘Why am I getting a bill?’ He’s like, ‘Well if you even consume the snacks, you get a flat fee.’”

Another factor is that staff are not pre-warned what meals are available on Air Force One and can’t just bring their own lunch, which aides on Air Force Two are allowed to.

But yes, after a long day at Biden’s side, staff can kick back with a beer on Air Force One. But they’ll end up paying for it.

US Air Force/AP This artist rendering of the livery design for the new Air Force One.

A new Air Force One has been in the works for years and last month Biden revealed he is sticking with a blue-and-white colour scheme for the exterior of the replacement aircraft

Boeing is modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One call sign when the president is aboard. They will replace the existing fleet of two ageing Boeing 747-200 aircraft the president currently uses.

Former president Donald Trump had planned for a livery close to the exterior of his own personal aircraft.

Trump Force One, as his plane is nicknamed, was in the headlines again recently as he touched down in New York ahead of being charged over hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

The jet can accommodate 43 and has a shower, dining room, a couple of bedrooms and a gallery. A lot of the fixtures and fittings are in 24-carat gold and the seats are a cream-coloured leather. Trump told the Daily Mail that the 757 “was always considered the best looking of all of the commercial planes”.

“You know, it sits up high. It's like a preying mantis. And I think it's helpful in a lot of ways. We can travel with a lot of people. But I think more importantly it makes a fantastic impression on people because we're gonna make our country great and you'd like to show equipment that's great. It's all part of everything.”

It also has wi-fi, which isn’t available on Air Force One.