London-bound Air India flight turns around after crew reportedly attacked by passenger

An Air India flight to London had to turn around shortly after takeoff from Delhi after a passenger allegedly assaulted two of the crew.

It was reported the flyer, identified as Jaskirat Singh, hit one flight attendant and pulled the hair of another, according to the Hindustan Times.

The alleged incident occurred just 15 minutes into the eight-hour flight to Heathrow.

A statement from the airline said AI 111 “returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board”.

“The passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing … Safety, security and dignity of all on board is important to us at Air India.”

The flight took off eight hours later.

Unruly behaviour on flights in India have been hitting the headlines recently.

Earlier this year a passenger allegedly urinated on an elderly woman during an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

Last December a heated exchange between a flyer and a flight attendant was caught on camera, with the crew member shouted: "I am not your servant.”

There was also a brawl between male passengers on a December flight from Bangkok to India, while in another recent case a local politician opened the emergency exit of a plane before takeoff.