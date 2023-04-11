Interislander ferry Kaitaki to resume Cook Strait crossings on Wednesday

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Interislander ferry Kaitaki will return to full service for the first time in about five weeks, after repairs to one of its gearboxes took the vessel off Cook Strait.

About 500 passengers are booked on a scheduled sailing at 8.45am on Wednesday.

The Cook Strait ferry sailed to Picton just over three weeks ago to continue its repairs after it was taken out of service for the second time this year, and returned to Wellington on Monday.

“Repair of the gearbox has gone well. Following sea trials, our own assurance checks and independent third-party signoff, Kaitaki is now ready to resume service,” said Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook​.

READ MORE:

* Bluebridge ferry Strait Feronia resumes sailings, Interislander adamant no one left behind for Easter

* Kaitaki still out of action but Interislander confirms sailings over Easter

* Interislander Kaitaki ferry out of service for at least two weeks



The Kaitaki, carrying 864 people, lost power in all four engines on January 28. Anchors held and engineers restarted the engines – but not before the ship was driven by strong wind more than a nautical mile towards the rocky coast to just 0.9 nautical miles from the shore.

Just one day after it resumed its sailings, engineers discovered a fault in a bearing in one of its two gearboxes when it docked in Wellington and was taken out of service.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Interislander ferry the Kaitaki berthed for repairs at the wharf in Picton.

“The Kaitaki repair was complicated, requiring a particular type of metal for the gearbox that was manufactured and shipped from Germany, along with specialist technical support from the Netherlands,” Rushbrook said.

“The gearbox failure was a surprise, given it was overhauled late last year in drydock.”

With Kaitaki out, the number of Cook Strait passenger ferries operating reduced to four, with both the Interislander and Bluebridge sailing two ships each.

Interislander bookings will reopen later this week after they were paused to keep space available for Kaitaki passengers.

“Our focus over the past few weeks has been on restoring Kaitaki to service and offering customers booked to sail on Interislander as much certainty as possible about their travel,” Rushbrook said.

“Throughout this disruption we have managed to rebook the vast majority of passengers on alternative sailings. Everyone booked over the Easter weekend was offered a passage across the Cook Strait.

“Unfortunately, in some other cases we have had to cancel bookings and provide customers with a refund.

“We know this hasn’t been easy for these customers and we are sorry for any inconvenience the cancellations and changes have caused.”

Rushbrook has previously noted the age of the vessels. Interislander is introducing two new, larger ferries into service in 2025 and 2026.

“In the meantime, we’re looking at what we can do now, over and above our already extensive process, to improve the resilience of our current, aging fleet,” he said on Tuesday.

“This includes taking our ships out of service more regularly for maintenance checks in wet and dry dock environments and instituting a new approach to managing our assets and fleet.”