The wait to repair Vanuatu's only jet drags on as costs pile up

Air Vanuatu’s troubles with its only jet is continuing to drag on with reports it could cost the airline at least VT168 million (NZ$2.3 million) from lost ticket sales alone.

Vanuatu's Daily Post newspaper says the poor timing of the break-down of the Boeing 737 just before the Easter holidays will cost the company dearly.

There will also be additional costs of putting stranded passengers in hotels as well as the wet leasing of a replacement plane.

The Air Vanuatu jet suffered an undisclosed technical fault on March 31 in Brisbane and has been waiting for parts since then.

It says on its website that it has sourced them from Asia and is hoping the plane will be back flying later this week.

In the meantime it has turned to Pacific neighbour Nauru Airlines to operate its services to Sydney and Auckland.

Stranded passenger Ricky Slater had earlier complained to Stuff Travel that communication was poor from the airline.

”You can just never get hold of them via email or phone,” he said.

“I’ve travelled around the world, I’ve been to Europe a number of times and I know delays happen, but this has been the worst because their communication is really bad.”

Previously Air Vanuatu chief commercial officer Greg Wilson had apologised for the disruption.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption, and we appreciate the frustration this has caused and continues to cause our guests, especially around the Easter and school holidays travel period,” he said.

“This event was unforeseen, and we are working our hardest to accommodate guests in Port Vila to return home and to get holidaymakers rescheduled on other services so they can enjoy their planned Vanuatu adventure.”

Air Vanuatu has a fleet of six aircraft, the Boeing 737, as well as an ATR 72, a Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander and three de Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter.

It currently flies internationally to Auckland, as well as Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Nadi (Fiji), and Nouméa (New Caledonia).