The Italian hotspot where you can get a $500 fine for lingering. Welcome back overtourism

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: The war on selfies is heating up as Europe enters its busy summer peak season.

Any tourists trying to pause for effect at the millionaire’s playground of Portofino, Italy could be in line for a €275 (NZ$486) fine.

Like a light-switch, the same tourist meccas that were until recently crying out for the return of travellers during the Covid era are already entering the comedown from the sugar-rush of returning crowds. And in Portofino, it means “keep walking, no stopping for photos”.

Matteo Viacava, the mayor, told The Times the new rules against loitering were necessary to put an end to “anarchic chaos” of tourist crowds in small spaces that could be dangerous and prevent access for emergency services.

“The objective is not to make the place more exclusive but to allow everyone to enjoy our beauty,” he said. “We want to avoid dangerous situations caused by overcrowding.”

Maybe he’s just sick of the selfie sticks.

There’s no word yet on how this would be policed (I’m imagining those security guards with whistles at historic sites who start bleeping when somebody climbs on something they shouldn’t). The no loitering “red zones” will for now operate between Easter and October.

The pastel-painted town on the Ligurian coast in northern Italy only has a permanent population in the low hundreds, but this swells in summer season, as day-trippers, cruise passengers and hotel guests saunter through its cobbled town centre.

And although tourist officials may say (quite literally) “alright, move along, nothing to see here” it’s further evidence of a love-hate relationship between popular destinations and their locals, and the tourists that keep the wheels turning and the coffers full.

Whether it’s Portofino, along the coast in the Cinque Terre or the canalled city of Venice (which for years has been poised to introduce day passes for tourists to visit the city, tacitly admitting that it is indeed a theme park), the pressures on infrastructure caused by this out-of-kilter ratio of residents to tourists will likely result in similar crowd-control measures in the future.

There’s also more than a hint of irony that these picturesque and photo-worthy places have become victims of their own popularity to the point where they have to threaten fines to snap happy tourists trying to take selfies against their beautiful backdrops.

Sometimes, we tourists can just feel like commodities, products and numbers on a factory line, and strangely enough rules like this to battle overtourism – where the end result in Portofino may be: arrive, walk, shoot, spend, leave and never linger – may end up encouraging that commodification of experience.

Thankfully, Italy – in fact, the world – is not exactly short on pastel-painted seaside villages. There is no need to join the sweaty hordes crowding the cobblestones of Portofino this summer: where the price for extra faces in your photos may just be extra hands in your wallet too.