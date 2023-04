Friends give up on 'nightmare' Greek holiday and book first flight home

Two friends had such a bad time on the first day of their holiday to the Greek island of Kos that they decided to fly straight back to the UK.

Sharing the ordeal on TikTok, traveller Grace Webster has accused her travel agent of "lying" about the "great holiday" they would have, posting a series of photos and videos of things that were not as promised.

"You have to laugh or you'll cry," she captioned the clip, adding, "Your travel agent sends you to Kos in April saying it will be great this time of year and great holiday for two 20-year-olds."

Images show the weather was less than ideal, which isn't always the end of the world, but the hotel's pools had already been drained of water.

She also shared the hotel room "door won't shut" and "construction started on hotel" while they were there.

The room's view "was meant to be sea view" but was instead cobbled streets, houses and rooftops with no water in sight.

What were meant to be "busy streets in Kos" ended up more boarded up and empty, with Webster remarking that "everything was closed and "men staring and catcalling".

Things didn't get better at the beach they were "told to go to" either, with no sand in sight. 

The duo were so desperate to come back home, they booked the first available flight which was to Gatwick, instead of Manchester where they originally flew from.

"Finally on flight. Get me home," the Tiktoker said, sharing a photo of her friend while boarding.

The clip has been viewed close to 2 million times. Some questioned why the duo didn’t realise it was the off-season on the Greek island, while others were full of praise for Kos, at the right time of year.

