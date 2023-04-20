'Ahh English': Moment tourist rescued from a buoy off Thai coast

Footage shows the "still drunk" holidaymaker who thought it was "a good idea to have a morning swim".

This is the moment a British tourist was found clinging to a buoy off the Thai coast.

Footage shows the allegedly “still drunk” holidaymaker who thought it was “a good idea to have a morning swim” standing on the floating yellow marker in only his shorts near Pattaya last month.

He was smiling and did not seem to be in distress while raising his thumb up to the passing boat as an apparent sign that he wanted to hitch-hike back to shore.

The unidentified tourist, who said he was from England, then climbed up onto the boat and staggered onto the deck to be taken back to his beach front hotel.

He said in the video speaking to the boat captain: “I wake up. I go, ‘oh good idea for a swim. I swim swim swim and then...”

He then made small talk with the local boatman.

VIRALPRESS/AP The tourist was picked up 3km off the Thai coast.

The boat’s captain Charawat Rasrikrit said the man was unhurt and returned to his hotel on the beach.

He said: “I went to the temple early in the morning because it was a Buddhist holy day. I drove my boat and did not expect to see tourist. He was waving at me and said he could not swim back.

“Maybe the Buddha took me to that area of the sea to help him. It was a holiday, not many boats would pass by him if I didn't come.

“I see a lot of tourists get into trouble here. I thought that maybe he had been out partying the night before and was still in a good mood in the morning. He was probably still a little bit drunk. A lot of tourists behave strangely when they come here.”

Pattaya, on the east coast of Thailand, is best known for its busy nightlife.

- ViralPress via AP