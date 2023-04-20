Passenger's tantrum has fellow flyer in fits of laughter

A passenger on a recent flight in the US has been caught on camera letting rip over a crying child, much to the amusement of the man taking the video.

The epic rant occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight which was stuck in a holding pattern near Orlando, Florida.

The video from TikTok user mjgrabowski (warning: very strong language throughout) starts harmlessly enough with a screengrab image of the plane on a map with the caption and voiceover: “Stuck in a holding pattern for weather and an (sic) SWA passenger loses his mind over a baby”.

Then viewers can hear a man shouting in the background while the passenger filming starts laughing.

The enraged traveller fires foul-mouthed tirades at the family of a crying child, as well as the flight attendants.

“There is a child crying on the flight, non-f...ing-stop. Calm the child down, please. I'm not screaming. Do you want me to scream? I'll f...ng scream.

“We are in a f...ing tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you wanna talk to me about being f...ing OK?”

When challenged about his own shouting he retorted: “Did that motherf...er pay extra to yell?”

Later on landing, it appears the man and the woman he is travelling with refuse to get off the plane.

A final video shows the angry passenger remonstrating with authorities in the terminal. It is not known if he faced any charges for his belligerence.

In a statement to news.com.au, Southwest said: “We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers on-board who had to experience such unacceptable behaviour.”

The clip has been viewed close to 200,000 times with more than 4500 comments.

Some felt sorry for the parents of the baby.

“It’s called empathy people. Can you imagine how stressed & embarrassed the parents probably are,” was one comment.

”I feel for the parents of the kid. It's not like parents can wave a magic wand and make a baby stop crying,” was another.

Some backed the ranty passenger: “I am howling. This man deserves a medal for speaking up. That’s exactly how I feel when a baby won’t stop crying on a plane.”

Many said the best way to deal with someone else’s screaming baby is a solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

A recent Stuff Travel etiquette poll on whether planes should have child-free zones saw an overwhelming 83% say ‘yes’.

But there are others who sympathise. One commenter said they’d rather listen to noisy children than “some of the adult rubbish you hear”, reasoning that kids eventually fall asleep or stop crying after a feed.

Still, perhaps more airlines should follow the example of Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia X and Scoot in introducing kid-free quiet zones. Or adopt Japan Airlines’ approach and use baby icons on their websites to show where babies are booked to sit, giving other travellers a chance to book their own seats accordingly.