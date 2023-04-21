The ultimate Airbnb revenge? Taps, electricity, gas left on for 25 days

Airbnb's great most of the time, but when it goes bad it can go really bad (video published September 2018).

A Chinese couple who couldn't get out of an Airbnb booking in South Korea has enacted the ultimate revenge on the host by clocking up a huge $2500 bill by leaving on all the taps, gas and electricity during their 25-day stay.

The drama started when the couple realised that the rental they had booked in the capital of Seoul was positioned in the outer suburbs, and not in the centre of the city like they had thought.

They had paid up front for the 25-day stay so when they asked the host, who is only identified as Mr Lee, to cancel the booking, it was refused as everything had been confirmed and payment was final.

The couple then tried to back out claiming they had Covid but failed to produce evidence of it when asked.

The first sign that revenge was being planned was when the couple asked if the flat had any surveillance cameras inside. When they found out there were none, the plan was seemingly hatched.

CCTV outside the Airbnb showed the couple rarely stayed at the villa, making only fleeting appearances after the first five days. But while they were away they left all the taps on and turned on all the electricity appliances and the gas heating.

The couple wasted 120,000 litres of water, or the same amount that eight adults would use for two months.

The host was completely unaware of the issue until contacted by a gas supplier asking why the usage was so high.

Fearing there was a leak Lee turned up at the home only to find the windows open and “a brightly lit fire, and a hot floor,” reports local media outlet SBS.

The high bills came in from other utility providers too.

The couple wasted 120,000 litres of water, or the same amount that eight adults would use for two months, the Seoul Waterworks Headquarters told SBS.

As well as the water, electricity, and gas bills there were more than $1000 in other expenses, leaving the host to pay up $2500.

When contacted, Airbnb said the matter was between the couple and the host, but the Chinese pair have now gone to ground and can’t be contacted.

Misbehaving guests in Airbnbs are nothing new.

Last year a woman in the US who hosted a guest at her rental apartment found her home in a state of complete disrepair. There was mess and rubbish in every room, as well as significant damage to fixtures and what seems to be blood spatter on the walls.

In another extreme case, two Stockholm women handed over the keys to their apartment only to return from a four-week holiday to find it had been used as a brothel, The Kernel reported.

Sometimes it is the host that is the problem.

In 2018, Dougie Hamilton and his girlfriend had been in their Airbnb in Toronto, Canada for about 20 minutes when he began to "feel a bit uneasy" about a digital clock facing into the living area and open-plan bedroom. It ended up being a hidden camera pointed at their bed.

Two years later, two Airbnb hosts in the UK were labelled “fatphobic” after issuing a ban on any guests weighing over 100kg. They said that the weight limit was due to the “very old oak beams” at cottage in Sandwich, Kent. The listing was immediately removed, however, it then reappeared but without the weight rule.