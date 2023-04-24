Cook Strait ferries cancelled due to rough seas

Some Aratere Interislander Cook Strait ferry sailings were already cancelled due to crew illness.

Rough seas have interrupted both Cook Strait ferry operators’ sailings on Monday.

Bluebridge’s 2pm Picton to Wellington sailing was cancelled, and its 1.30pm Wellington to Picton service was freight-only with passenger transport cancelled. The 8.30pm Wellington to Picton was also cancelled.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this causes to our customers' travel plans,” Bluebridge said on its online service alert.

The Interislander’s 2.15pm Kaitaki sailing from Picton to Wellington on Monday was a freight-only trip due to the rough weather conditions.

”We will continue to monitor the weather and update passengers via txt and email if there are any further changes. Interislander apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Interislander also issued a weather alert for its 6.30pm Kaiarahi sailing from Picton on Monday.

“The weather forecast was for swells over five metres and weather conditions are looking very rough and there will be a delay.”

MetService Kiwis are in for a cold Anzac morning, with strong westerlies expected down south.

Interislander cancelled its Aratere 3.45pm and 8.35pm sailings from last Friday, April 21 through to this Tuesday, April 25 due to crew illness.