Many snakes on a plane: Woman caught with 22 in a bag in India

A woman has been arrested at Chennai Airport in India after officials discovered nearly two dozen snakes in her checked-in luggage.

She had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on an AirAsia flight when customs discovered the serpents stored inside transparent plastic containers.

Also packed into the case was a chameleon.

The airport tweeted: “On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs.

“On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972.”

NEWSFLARE/AP Airport security shows off the snakes found in the bag.

A couple of fully-grown ball pythons measuring 2.5 metres were among the smuggled snakes.

This discovery follows another recent incident at the same airport in January, when 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by customs, reports Indian Express.

The snakes are often trafficked for use in medicines and cosmetics.

Late last year, another snake caused a stir at airport security.

An “emotional support” boa constrictor was discovered in a checked-in bag at Tampa International Airport in Florida, US after it went through the x-ray.

TSA/instagram The snake was spotted in the woman's bag at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The US Transportation and Security Administration joked on social media: “There’s a danger noodle in that bag. Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!”