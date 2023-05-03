He walks onto runway while on his phone, nearly gets decapitated by a plane

Video has emerged from Brazil of a close call between a plane coming into land and an oblivious man on his phone.

The incident occurred at an Agrishow in Ribeirao Preto.

Footage shows the man walking onto the short runway as the Beechcraft Baron 58 comes into land.

He ducks just before he was about to be hit.

Later, video said to be from the pilot’s point of view was released showing how close he was to hitting the passer-by.

In a post on Instagram reportedly from the pilot, he said he only saw the man at the last second.