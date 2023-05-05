Would you 'bee-lieve' it? Swarm delays US plane

The saga of Delta Flight 1682 creates quite a bit of online buzz.

There are many reasons these days for plane delays, but one particular service in the US had a rather un-bee-lieveable reason.

Delta Flight 1682 was waiting at the gate at Houston-Bush when a swarm of bees decided to have a bit of a conflab on one of the wings.

A waiting passenger captured a photo of the insects and began live-tweeting in a thread which created quite an online buzz.

Anjali Enjeti started by explaining why the plane was held up.

“My flight leaving Houston is delayed because bees have congregated on the tip of one of the wings. They won’t let us board until they remove the bees. But how on earth will this happen? Won’t they leave the wing when we take off?” she asked.

She then documented the airline’s search for a beekeeper and pest control, which proved rather unsuccessful.

”Update from captain himself 1.) Bee keeper isn’t allowed to touch airplanes! So they’re not coming! 2) Pest control is not allowed to spray planes. 3) airport does not have hose to spray them off with water! 4) fire department can’t come – can’t understand reason why.”

The updates continued as she detailed the various methods that were being tried to move the bees on: “Tried to blow exhaust from vehicle on the wing tip. Bees were not impressed.”

By this stage other commentators were gripped.

”Looking forward to the Samuel L Jackson adaptation of this whole saga,” wrote one.

Other congratulated Enjeti for keeping them entertained.

Charlie Riedel/AP A waiting passenger captured a photo of the swarm and began live-tweeting in a thread that created quite an online buzz.

”I love the story telling, I was so invested and felt like I was there. Thank you for one of the best threads I have seen,” wrote one hooked commentator.

Eventually the situation was resolved when the captain started the plane.

”Omg y’all. Entire the flight crew deplaned. Delta decided to give our gate to another flight. As soon as our plane’s engine turned on, THE BEES LEFT!!! All Delta had to do was TURN ON THE PLANE,” tweeted Enjet.

The flight took off for Atlanta three hours late.

Delta Air Lines also chipped in with a jokey reference to all the buzz.

“Bee-lieve it or not, Delta flight 1682 from Houston-Bush to Atlanta took a delay yesterday afternoon after a friendly group of bees evidently wanted to talk shop with the winglet of our airplanes, no doubt to share the latest about flying conditions at the airport.”

While bees are not as dangerous to planes as birds, swarms can still cause damage.

In 2019, The Wall Street Journal quoted Las Vegas exterminator George Botta as saying that a swarm of bees sucked into an engine could cause problems.

"It'd be like pouring a tank of honey into the engine," Botta told the paper.