Watch: Plane 'votes' to kick off unruly passengers on US flight

Three passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight taxing to the runway at Trenton-Mercer Airport, New Jersey, US on Monday (Tuesday NZT) have been removed from the plane after two argued with a flight attendant when their request to change seats was turned down, according to an eyewitness.

Videos posted by the witness shows a woman standing near the middle of the plane shouting and cursing at a woman toward the rear of the flight.

“Mind your business,” the woman said aboard the Atlanta-bound flight to a woman seated several rows back. “We’ve been asking you to mind your own business this whole plane ride. What are you so invested in us for?”

At one point, a man seated next to her walked a few rows back to the woman in the rear of the plane and dropped cash on her. The woman threw the money back.

“The man that threw the money on the lady was going back and forth with a flight attendant,” the woman who posted the videos wrote. “The pilot made a complete U-turn to get him off then all this transpired.”

During the course of the dispute, a man seated in a different row tried to organise a vote to get the woman who argued with the flight attendant kicked off the plane. The man who tossed the money was also removed, a witness said.

screenshot The plane 'votes' off the unruly flyers.

“If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand,” the passenger said. “I’m not even kidding. If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight.”

Some hands can be seen being raised.

A security officer then escorted the woman who had the money dropped on her off the plane.

Frontier Airlines didn’t respond to NJ Advance Media’s request for comment on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

Frontier flight 807 ended departing about an hour late, according to FlightAware.com.

Frontier Airlines had the highest rate of passenger complaints of any US airline in 2022, according to the US Department of Transportation.

- NJ.com