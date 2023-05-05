Ryanair trolls honeymooners who complained about having no window at their seat

The social media team at the Irish airline have earned a fearsome reputation.

The sassy social media team at Ryanair are at it again.

The Twitter account that takes no prisoners has volleyed back at a honeymooning couple who complained about the lack of a window at their seat on a flight to Ibiza.

Mark Bowe, from Dublin, Ireland, posted a photo of the couple onboard with the caption: “I’m hitting home runs with flights for my wedding. Off on honeymoon now about to fly into #ibiza for the first time and we just can’t wait to check out the view on the way over… Oh…wait…. Cheers @Ryanair #nowindow #wheresmywindow #someview.”

Typically, Ryanair shot back: “She’s regretting marrying someone who can’t read the fine print.”

It got worse.

When one commentator claimed that Ryanair's admin “days are numbered”, it fired back, “like this marriage”.

But to Bowe, being trolled by Ryanair was a dream come true.

”Getting retweeted by @ryanair is a bit of a life box tick I must say.”

He told The Independent: “We had such a laugh reading all the comments by the pool on our first day here.”

Earlier this year a complaint about the check-in process was met with their usual side of snark.

A post on Twitter which tagged the budget airline read: “Another reason not to fly @Ryanair If you don’t pay for prebooked seats you can only checkin max 24 hours before your departure, meaning you need to checkin for your return while away, most likely forgetting and then costing €55 to do it at the airport if <2 hours before flight.”

The @Ryanair account clapped back, “Adulting is hard” along with an image of the word “reminder”.

While a separate account, @askryanair deals with actual customer service enquires, @Ryanair takes on everyone from politicians, celebrities and yes, even passengers.

Last year it roasted a traveller who complained about the lack of window at their “window” seat.

In their response, Ryanair used a bit of Microsoft Paint to highlight the small window on the exit door.

The airline is famous for its seat 11A, which even has its own Twitter account.