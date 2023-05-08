'Iconic, much loved' Hawke's Bay beach tour operator closes after 70 years

Owner-operator of Gannet Beach Adventures, Colin Lindsay, says the decision to close after 70 years of the business operating was a difficult one. (File photo)

For more than 70 years, Gannet Beach Adventures’ red tractors towing green trailers loaded with families and tourists have been a staple along the Hawke’s Bay coastline along Cape Kidnappers.

However, the iconic, much-loved tourism operator has announced its closure after several disruptive years caused by the pandemic and ongoing beach access issues.

Having been involved with the business for 25 years, 15 as its owner-operator, Colin Lindsay​ said he and wife Kim​ had been putting off making the decision which came after “four very difficult and frustrating years.

“In light of recent events, ongoing beach access issues and continued bureaucratic red tape, we have sadly come to the end of the road. Our locally-owned and operated, once viable and well-loved iconic tourism business deserved a better ending than this.”

READ MORE:

* Cape Kidnappers: Chugging to the largest mainland gannet colony in the world

* Former student recalls dramatic Cape Kidnappers cliff collapse in 1961

* Cape Kidnapper's track to reopen, able to be walked at 'own risk'

* Cape Kidnappers beach trip business reopens with rockfall warnings

* Tractors to start taking tourists to Cape Kidnappers after nearly two-year absence



After a major landslide in February 2019, which could have killed and seriously injured two people, Gannet Beach Adventure’s concession, paid to the Department of Conservation and which allows them to drive over the section of beach it manages, was suspended.

This was only restored in November 2020 after a new safety plan and operational manual was developed by DOC in partnership with Hastings District Council.

It recommended under certain conditions where the risk to the public was higher than normal that it was appropriate to close the beach, resulting in temporary closures over the ensuing three years, a spokesperson for the council said.

Tom Kitchin/RNZ Lindsay says the current restrictions, which mean the beach could be closed for months at a time, are “unworkable” and mean the business is no longer “viable”. (File photo)​​​​

Lindsay said the operational manual created by the council and DOC was “unworkable” and meant the business was “not viable.

“Last year it was closed for seven months continuously. Our business involves massive investment to start the season and we just can’t put the money into the business with no guarantees because they just close us.”

A spokesperson for the council said the cliff face had gone through “periods of extraordinarily high rapid retreat” depositing more than 1000 cubic metres of slip material beyond the low tide mark on a weekly or monthly basis – this completely covered the area used by people to walk.

DOC’s operation manager for Hawke’s Bay Tryphena Cracknell acknowledged the uncertainty the operators had faced but said “safety had to be DOC’s priority.

​“While Gannet Beach Adventures may have helped the council by letting them know if they saw a slip, it would not be safe to assume that a group of people under the same risk of unstable cliffs would be a reliable way to keep individual walkers safe, nor would it be feasible for them to track all independent walkers.”

HASTINGS DISTRICT COUNCIL Cape Kidnappers landslide.

Lindsay said their presence was critical in preventing a tragedy during 2019 slip event and now there would be no “safety net” for visitors.

“It’s now more dangerous out there than it’s ever been.”

The beach was open, however, the DOC site was currently closed due to slips on the track and the potential for more. Cracknell said they were awaiting a geotechnical report before deciding on any recovery work to be done.

“Being that it is public land, and the beach is still physically accessible, we are not able to prevent people from walking there although they do so at their own risk. It is not currently advertised as a walk – we advise the public it is closed on signage and on the DOC website.”

Lindsay lamented the loss of the business first founded more than 70 years ago by Neil and Elizabeth Burden​, before being taken over by Rod Heaps and Dayna Hildreth​.

Choked with emotion he recalled the many memories created during the tractor rides, speaking of the therapeutic power of the scenic coastline.

“There’s nothing else like us. For some people, including international travellers, it’s one of the best things they’ve done in their travels – not just in New Zealand.”

He thanked staff, past and present, for their legendary “driving skills, humour and local knowledge”.

Eleanor Hughes The tour would pass below the slip prone cliffs of Cape Kidnappers, Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ was saddened the “iconic” and “much loved” business had closed.

“It’s been difficult for Colin and Kim to manage access to the area since the landslide, amid the need to protect public safety,” she said.

“For all of our tourism businesses, the last few years have been very tough with Covid and now the Cyclone, so I regretfully understand this hard decision they have had to make.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said their hard work over the years and contribution to Hawke’s Bay’s visitor economy had not gone unnoticed, saying Gannet Beach Adventures helped “shape the local tourism experience.

“It has been an incredibly challenging three years for them, their employees, and their customers, and our thoughts go out to them all.”