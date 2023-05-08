Scorpion stings passenger mid-flight in India

The airline said it was “an extremely rare and unfortunate incident”.

A passenger on a recent domestic flight in India has had a nasty surprise mid-flight after she was stung by a scorpion.

The incident happened last month on an Air India service between Nagpur and Mumbai.

The passenger was treated onboard before she went to hospital once the plane landed.

A spokesperson for the airline told Asian News International: “On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge.”

The plane was searched and the scorpion was found. The airline said it then fumigated the jet afterwards.

It’s not the first time that a stowaway scorpion has made an unwelcome appearance mid-air.

In 2021, a passenger in Brazil, who was flying on a GOL service from Campinas to Fortaleza, felt something land on his shoulder.

He tried to brush it off, only to discover a scorpion looking at him. It then promptly stung him on the hand, reports the Rio Times. A medical crew treated him on landing.

In 2019, a passenger on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung repeatedly. There was also a video of a scorpion crawling out of an overhead bin after a Lion Air flight landed in Indonesia, and the tale of a student flying from Toronto to Calgary who was stung mid-flight.

In 2016, an Easyjet flight from Glasgow to Paris was delayed after thanks to a stowaway stinger.