How I got socked $500 by Jetstar for a booking mistake

Mistakes, and I’ve made a few, can be costly.

Imagine my pain this week when I discovered I had booked the wrong flights for an important occasion – my mother’s 94th birthday in Auckland.

On April 3, I booked what I thought was a Jetstar flight from Christchurch to Auckland on May 10 and then a return flight on May 14, it cost $236.

This was considerably cheaper than Air New Zealand and although people often have negative things to say about Jetstar, I have found it a good airline.

On May 8, I went to print off my itinerary and booking to find the flights were actually from Auckland to Christchurch and Christchurch to Auckland.

With the day of travel imminent I needed to fix this quickly. In my mind I had already absorbed the extra cost. I tried to imagine the worst case scenario, so it wouldn’t hurt a tightwad like me too much.

I reckoned it would cost me another 300 bucks at the most.

I steeled myself. It’s funny how we, as airline consumers pay dearly for our mistakes, but if the airline loses your luggage or cancels a flight, we just have to suck it up.

And don’t tell me to read the fine print.

About 8.30am on May 8, I rang Jetstar’s call centre and waited for about an hour, maybe more, for the call to be answered.

These long waits for someone to pick up the phone used to be the subject of front page stories. These days it’s regarded as part of life.

Anyway, I finally spoke to a Jetstar representative. She was professional but robotic.

She said the flights could be changed but I would have to pay another – wait for it – $504.

I nearly fell off my chair.

I assumed that was for the difference between the new flights and what I had paid for the original flights. The rep said I had to pay the amount before the new booking could proceed. Did I want to proceed?

It crossed my mind that I should check what I would have to pay if I just cancelled the flights and started again. But maybe that was just the price and I wasn’t in a position to quibble. The thought of having to ring back and wait another hour, probably more, was too horrible to contemplate.

I was transferred to an automatic payment system where I paid the amount. I was then transferred back to the call centre where I spoke to the same representative.

Stuff The charges you don't get told about when you change your flight.

She then changed the flights and sent the paperwork off. The total cost was now $740.

Then I received a breakdown of the bill. None of the extra charges had been conveyed to me or explained by the representative.

I had been charged two Call Centre Channel charges totalling $80. I was also charged a change fee of $120 ($60 for each flight) and a $10 admin fee. The two new fares were $235 for the flight from Christchurch to Auckland and $295 for the Auckland to Christchurch flight.

I checked the available Jetstar fares on those flights on its website and they were $175 and $122 respectively. I hadn’t asked for anything more than I had booked originally.

So essentially I had been charged $530 for flights which would have cost $297 if I had just written off the cost of my original flights and booked the new flights online. Air New Zealand flights would have cost me $400.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff I needed to be landing at Auckland Airport on May 10. Instead, I had booked a flight to Christchurch.

The great thing about being a journalist is that misfortune can make a good story. The other great thing is it means you can sometimes get attention where ordinary punters can be fobbed off.

I emailed the Jetstar communications team setting out the essential facts and asking how the charges could be justified. Their response was predictable.

“The most affordable way to travel with us is a starter fare, however with this fare type, there are additional costs if a customer wants to change their flight times or dates,” the Jetstar spokesperson said.

“We outline this information on our website, and these costs include a change fee and the difference between the original fare and the current price of the same flight.

“After reviewing your situation, we appreciate that we could have more clearly explained the costs associated with changing your existing flights.

“We’re sorry for that lack of clarity and as a gesture of goodwill, a member of our customer team will contact you to provide a partial refund of your booking.”

Well thanks, but the response did not answer any of the questions about double call centre charges, double change fees and the new fares.

The moral of the story is don’t make mistakes and if you make a mistake with your Jetstar booking, check what it would cost to cancel and book a new fare before you pick up the phone.