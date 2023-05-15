Watch: Plane collides with aircraft tug when tow-bar snaps during towing in Colombia

A Boeing 787 plane collided with an aircraft tug after the tow-bar snapped during towing at an airport in Colombia.

CCTV footage shows the Latam Airlines jet being pulled across the runway of the El Dorado International Airport.

As the tug was making a turn however, the tow-bar broke, causing the vehicle to go under the plane.

The driver was unhurt as he was seen jumping off the tug and running to safety. Another clip shows the plane's fuselage marred with scrapes and rips after the collision.

Latam Airlines Flight LA581 was cancelled due to the accident, but other airport operations proceeded normally.

Viral Press/AP The driver was unhurt as he was seen jumping off the tug and running to safety.

- Viral Press via AP