Moment shark attacks kayaker in Hawaii caught on camera

A fisherman in Hawaii has had a lucky escape after the kayak he was in was attacked by a tiger shark off the island of Oahu.

Scott Haraguchi was recording his fishing exploits on his GoPro and had forgotten to turn it off when the shark made its swift attack.

Haraguchi told local media outlet KITV that he heard a “whooshing sound” approach him.

”I looked up and I saw this big brown thing, my brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realised that it was a tiger shark," said Haraguchi.

Supplied The tiger shark attacked the fisherman's kayak.

He managed to kick the shark away.

He thinks the shark may have attacked the kayak thinking it was a seal as one was wounded nearby.