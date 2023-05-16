Watch: Landing gear snaps from plane at Luxembourg Airport

Footage shows the plane touching down on the tarmac, with the heavy landing causing one of its wheel bogeys to detach and bounce into the air.

This is the moment a plane's landing gear snapped from the fuselage at Luxembourg Airport.

The Cargolux-operated Boeing 747-400F on flight CV-6857 was bound for Chicago O'Hare International Airport, but had to return to the Luxembourg Airport runway when its landing gear failed to retract.

Footage shows the plane touching down on the tarmac, with the heavy landing causing one of its wheel bogies to detach and bounce into the air.

In a statement, Cargolux said: “Cargolux would like to confirm that one of its aircraft, B747-400F bearing registration mark LX-OCV, suffered a significant landing incident at Luxembourg airport on Sunday evening at 18:52 (local time)

“The aircraft was unable to retract its landing gear on take-off from Luxembourg. As a result, it was forced to safely dump fuel in order to return to land at the airport. On its landing role its right body landing gear detached from the aircraft.

“The aircraft however came to a controlled stop and was attended to by the emergency services. No persons on board nor on the ground suffered any injuries.

“The relevant authorities have been informed of the incident. The aircraft remains on the runway and recovery efforts are underway.”

