Swarm of bees 'terrorises' UK town, forces castle to close

An English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after a swarm of bees “terrorised” several towns.

Restormel Castle in Lostwithiel in Cornwall shut due to a "very high level of bee activity". The closure comes after several locals reported a "massive buzzing" overhead - leaving them "terrified". The bees were also spotted swarming in Fowey and Truro.

Faye Wilton, a local community carer, caught the bees on video whilst leaving a patients house.

The 35-year-old said: "It scared the living hell out of me! I came out of a client’s house to hear a massive buzzing sound like a plane.

"It was coming over my head. I looked up and they were all swarming over me. I ran to my car to which is where I then filmed them.

NEWSFLARE/AP The swarm "terrified" locals in Cornwall.

"I haven't got a clue where they've come from though."

A post on the English Heritage website reads: "Restormel Castle is closed today due to a very high level of bee activity on site. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Other locals in the area took to social media to comment on the swarm of bees. One said: "We had [the bees] today, flew right above us. Was terrifying and amazing at the same time."

Another said they had the bees fly over their garden and another even claimed they had bees in their chimney. The English Heritage have been contacted for further information on the incident.

123rf Restormel Castle in Lostwithiel in Cornwall shut due to a "very high level of bee activity" (file photo).

