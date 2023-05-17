'Makes me so mad': Passenger filmed pushing past people to get off the plane

The traveller is filmed pushing past people as everyone waits to get off a plane.

Finally getting off a plane after any length of flight ﻿is generally a sweet relief, so it can understandably get a little frustrating if you have to wait a little longer while other passengers get off before you.

One traveller has been filmed taking matters into his own hands, by pushing his way past people that were already standing in the aisle after a recent flight to Florida, US.

Though some called the passenger out for the move, others thought the other travellers stood in the way intentionally and sided with him.

In the video originally shared to Tiktok by user @mabellitalinda the man is seen talking to other passengers, who are standing in front of him in the aisle.

"I make the rules as I go and guess what, I'm breaking them right now too," he can be heard saying before shoving his way past the two women.

Others looking on called the man "hostile" ﻿and "rude", which he did not agree with.

"You were standing in the way like a bodyguard. I moved you out of the way is what I did," he protested.

Though the original clip has since been deleted, it has been widely reshared across multiple social media platforms sparking plenty of debate.

"It's crazy to me how he acted like this, and he's just being a complete dickhead to everyone for no reason," one person called out the passenger.

"No, dude, you don't make rules as you go," another agreed.

A third commenter called out everyone involved: "Dammit why people stand up? Stay seated. That makes me so mad."﻿

However, others sided with the passenger, claiming it was the women standing in the aisle who were in the wrong. ﻿

One person reposted the video as a duet claimed "he did nothing wrong".

And plenty seemed to agreed.

"They could've politely slid to the side for passengers who were ready to exit! Some people stand up for themselves," one person commented.

Another said: "He asked POLITELY to be let through! They were rude to him just for asking."

"I'm on his side regardless," was another response.

