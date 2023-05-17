'Super steep' aborted landing caught on camera on Portuguese island

A “super steep” climb of a plane forced to do a go around has been captured on camera.

Pedro Medeiros posted footage of the aborted landing of the Wizz Air Airbus A321-271NX onto his Youtube channel, which was filmed on the notoriously windy island of Madeira off the coast of Morocco.

The airport on the Portuguese archipelago has one of the most challenging approaches and that was evident for the pilots on the flight from Hungarian capital, Budapest.

The video on the Madeira Airport Spotting page shows the plane being rocked by the winds before aborting and going into a steep climb.

In the summary, Medeiros said: “Such an excellent climb rate, I cannot imagine the passenger's feelings inside the airplane!”

Madeira Airport Spotting/YOUTUBE The Wizz Air pilots were forced to make a steep climb.

New Zealand aviation commentator Peter Clark viewed the video and said the pilots seemed to have “a very unstable approach”.

“It wasn’t on the centre line ... the best place is to be out of there. The A321 has a very grunty engine, so the rapid climb was the safest way.”

He added that while it may have been a shock to the passengers, “nothing was done unsafely”.

The footage had commentators in awe.

”Look at that incredible climb!! Would’ve been fun inside,” was one comment.

”Wow! That’s insane. It looked like it was going to flip over,” was another.

“Good call by the captain - that was savage wind shear,” wrote another commentator.

Medeiros went on to say the plane landed successfully on the second attempt.

Surrounded by high mountains and the ocean, the airport is infamously difficult to land at.