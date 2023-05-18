Passengers injured on flight into Sydney due to turbulence

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

A number of passengers have been treated for minor injuries after landing at Sydney Airport on a flight from India.

Air India's flight AI302, which departed from Delhi on Tuesday and arrived on Wednesday, experienced mid-flight turbulence en-route to Sydney, leaving some on board requiring assistance.

"The flight landed safely in Sydney, and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation," an Air India spokesperson told 9News.com.au.

"This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice."

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also commented on the incident, saying initially seven passengers reported minor sprains.

Air India's flight AI302, which departed from Delhi on Tuesday, experienced mid-flight turbulence en-route to Sydney (file photo).

"Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During flight seven passengers reported minor sprains," DGCA told news agency ANI.

A doctor and nurse travelling on the flight assisted cabin crew with rendering first aid to injured passengers, they noted.

