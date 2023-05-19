Bees swarm plane injuring six people in Thailand

The passengers were safely unloaded, but their luggage could not be retrieved due to the colony attacking anyone who approached.

Airport firefighters in Thailand have battled a huge swarm of bees that injured six people after a plane landed.

The Thai Smile flight FD3260 had just parked when the cloud of insects descended on the right engine at the Khon Kaen Airport.

The passengers were safely unloaded, but their luggage could not be retrieved due to the colony attacking anyone who approached. Six staff members were injured by bee stings.

Airport director Sommai Chaiyanit ordered workers to get rid of the bees, with employees blasting the bugs with water and blowing air into the plane's exhaust pipe to drive them away.

The operation was successful but the bees then swarmed a second plane later the same day, causing flight WE045 heading to the Suvarnabhumi International Airport to be delayed by 40 minutes.

Sommai said the bees were disorientated by a storm and the change from hot weather to the cooler rainy season. He said: “The persistent swarm bees collected on the jet bridge and again on the aircraft's right engine. Staff employed the same tactics to vanquish the bees.

Viral Press/AP Airport firefighters in Thailand have battled a huge swarm of bees.

“They did not disrupt any more flights in the late afternoon. Inspections of the tarmac and jet bridges were conducted to find the remaining insects, which were killed with insecticide.

“It was the first time such an incident happened at the airport.”

- Viral Press via AP