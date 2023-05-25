Happiest place on Earth? Brawl at Disney World sees two visitors banned

Two people have been banned from Orlando’s Walt Disney World following a video of a mass brawl at the US theme park.

It’s reported that two groups got into a fight due to a photo op, as one family refused to move from in front of a sign commemorating the park’s 100th anniversary.

It led to one person punching a member of the other group, leading to the brawl. One visitor was treated for injuries.

There were no arrests as the victim did not want to prosecute, according to the local sheriff’s office.

While the footage was widely circulated afterwards, police told NBC they couldn’t verify if the video showed the fight.

“We have no way of knowing whether what is in the video that has been circulating online is this incident," a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Two people were banned from the park following the brawl.

It is not the first brawl at a Disney park.

Last year, three visitors were arrested and one was injured after they were involved in a fight at Mickey’s PhilharMagic Concert.

In 2019, a fight at Disneyland's Toontown hit social media, with the footage showing visitors shouting at each other and throwing punches.