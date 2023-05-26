Fists fly as mass brawl breaks out at US baggage claim

It is not known what set off the brawl at the baggage claim (file photo).

Two people have been arrested after a mass brawl at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the US.

Footage of the fight at the baggage claim was posted online showing people punching and wrestling on the ground.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital that “a verbal dispute while deplaning escalated in the lower level of terminal 3 when a 24-year-old female victim was punched by two offenders”.

Christopher Hampton, 18, and Tembra Hicks, 20, were both arrested and face one misdemeanour count of battery.

Fights at airports are not that uncommon.

Last year, a heated argument over a boarding pass and being told to wait in line boiled over at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, with much of it caught on camera.

Accusations and slurs flew as gate agent Emmanuel Sullivan and passenger Ayriana Davis staged a very public fight.

Millions watched the video on Twitter and Sullivan was later suspended.

Another brawl caught on camera saw a United Airlines worker and a US professional football player brawl in front of shocked passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A nearly minute-long video posted on Twitter (warning: bad language) showed both men slap each other in the face, and start throwing punches. The employee stumbles backwards and falls, and an appeal for the two men to stop can be heard.

Ex-NFL player Brendan Langley was initially charged with assault, but it was later dropped, according to TMZ Sports.