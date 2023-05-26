She booked a girls' trip to Italy. Problem? Their villa didn't exist

Alix Earle, a 22-year-old beauty creator from Miami, US has told her 5.3 million TikTok followers how her "girls’ trip took a turn" after she and her friends became stranded in Positano.

In the first of a series of videos, she claimed the house in Italy they booked online "was a scam".

"The house we were supposed to stay at doesn't exist," Earle said.

"Our car service cancelled, it's midnight [and] we literally don't know where to go – 11 girls stranded in Positano."

In a second video, she added they ended up getting a "random taxi, we booked a random hotel room for the night", one they found "super last minute".

Earle said the Positano villa had been booked via Booking.com.

"We have no idea where we are going to be sleeping tonight but we will figure it out," she added.

But then in a subsequent video, the ﻿social media personality revealed things had taken an unexpected turn.

"Thank you Airbnb for coming to the rescue," she captioned a video showing the new digs she and her friends would now call home during their stay in the tourist hotspot.﻿

"Look at what they just set us up with," she said, giving a tour of the huge villa complete with balcony and incredible views of the Italian coastline.﻿

The group of women explored the property discovering an indoor pool, massage table, plus a sauna and steam room, with one heard saying: "I'm actually in shock.”

In the comments some people wondered how a 'scam' property could even be booked, with one person asking: "How do you book a house that doesn't exist."

But others shared their own experiences in similar situations.﻿

"This happened to us for my friends 30th in Paris the apartment was a scam," was one response.

While happy for ﻿Earle and her friends, others said they hadn't been so lucky.

"Unfortunately Airbnb was no help to me when I got scammed by a property of theirs. Love you Alix but it pays to be rich and famous﻿," one person said.

﻿"Lol when my friends and I got scammed in Europe TWICE last year… Airbnb customer service basically told us to figure it out," another wrote.

While another said: "The Airbnb marketing person deserves a raise!"﻿

Nine has contacted Booking.com for comment.﻿

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.