Why is an airline charging passengers $80 to bring on pastry?

A traditional bread from Spain’s Balearic Islands has suddenly found itself in the centre of a dispute between a budget airline and local government.

Called ensaïmada, the pastry is one of the most popular treats on the island of Mallorca, but the experience of two passengers who tried to bring them onboard a recent Ryanair flight was anything but sweet.

The budget airline told them that as the bread was bought outside duty-free, it would now be classified as hand luggage and because they now exceeded their cabin baggage limit, they faced an extra charge of €45, or NZ$80, each.

Faced between coughing up the funds or throwing the pastry out, they chose the latter. Local media doesn’t report why they didn’t just eat the bread there and then, even if it had been bought for someone else.

Reaction to the pastry palaver has been swift and local government officials have called for an urgent meeting with Ryanair.

The local pastry makers’ association fears the rules could damage ensaïmada sales because visitors to the island will no longer want to buy them to take home with them.

The president of that association, Pep Magraner, told The Guardian it was unfair on local producers as passengers are allowed to take onboard ensaïmadas bought at the airport’s duty-free shop.

“All the other airlines allow passengers to take two ensaïmadas on board,” Magraner said.

“It’s only a problem with Ryanair, but we’re talking about a lot of flights, especially to the Spanish mainland, which is the destination of most of the ensaïmadas.”

Local politician Jaume Alzamora told the Majorca Daily Bulletin that local products bought outside the airport should “be carried without restrictions or extra costs for tourists, because the aim is to defend Mallorcan products made in Mallorcan bakeries and pastry shops”.

Ensaïmada have been produced on the Balearic Islands since 17th century and are made with flour, water, sugar, eggs, mother dough and pork fat.