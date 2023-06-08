More than 175 get sick from norovirus outbreak on Caribbean cruise

Celebrity Summit was on a 10-day cruise when the outbreak happened.

A norovirus outbreak on board a cruise to Bermuda has left more than 175 passengers and crew ill.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the outbreak took place last month on the Celebrity Summit ship. It is the third outbreak on a Celebrity cruise this year.

The CDC said 152 of the 2144 passengers went down with the gastro bug, as well as 25 of the crew.

The symptoms included diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and headache.

In response to the outbreak, the CDC said the crew “increased cleaning and disinfection procedures” and “collected and sent stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases to the CDC laboratory”.

A Celebrity Cruises spokesperson told FOX Business that “the health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit are our top priority”.

“To maintain the highest levels of health onboard our ships, we implement rigorous safety and cleaning procedures, many far exceeding public health guidelines. Combined, these efforts allow us to maintain some of the lowest levels of community spread.”