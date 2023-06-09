Someone peed in my hotel kettle. I nearly realised too late

For such an innocent piece of equipment, the hotel kettle certainly brings out the demon in people.

It was the smell that saved me.

It had been a long day of working but with a short turnaround before heading out again, I needed a pep-me-up. I saw there was water already in the kettle, so I flicked it on and went for a quick shower.

It was only after I emerged that I smelt something ... funky. I knew it wasn’t me, so looking around there was only one other culprit, and it was just about boiled.

You hear horror stories of what people can get up to in hotel rooms, but you don’t imagine it would happen to you. But here I was in a very plush hotel in Liverpool, UK on the verge of making coffee out of someone else’s wee.

I hesitated to flip the lid, but at this stage the ‘aroma’ was all pervasive and needed to be exorcised.

Pouring it down the sink I could only marvel at the dehydration that the unruly urinator must have had as it was a particularly glowing colour. Either that or they had necked a couple of Berroca beforehand, just to ‘jazz’ it up.

I went down to reception afterwards to warn them that the smell wasn't me, but also to gently remind them that the cleaners had forgotten to check one vital piece of equipment. They were full of apologies and offered me a free beer at the hotel bar, which felt like a ‘circle of life’ moment.

There have been various reports of people puking in them, or in a famous ‘hack’ of washing undies in them.

One tweet in 2019 read: "Staying in a hotel, that time of the month comes out of the blue. Forgot to pack knickers so came up with a good way to quickly wash them. The hotel kettle! Quick, fast and hygienic."

Hygenic it is not, as New Zealand microbiologist Dr Heather Hendrickson told Gizmodo back in 2017: “It is super, super, super, super gross.” The boiling kills most of the microorganisms, but not all.

“There are simply too many unknowns and hotel kettles are not industrial strength cleaning facilities.”

Others see the humble kettle not just as a cleaner, but a cooker too.

Last year, UK comedian Stephen Mulhern posted a TikTok of him knocking up some particularly unappealing looking hot dog sausages in one.

Commentators were split between genius or gross.

Just last week a TikTok from a former hotel manager was viewed close to 3 million times after she warned travellers to avoid Keurig coffee machines. She said that while cleaners may rinse out and clean the inside, the milk tube is often neglected and it curdles.

Moral of the story? Check before you boil, or just invest in a travel kettle.

What's the worst thing you have found in a hotel room? Let us know in the comments.