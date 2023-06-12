Emergency escape slide 'explodes' inside plane in US, crew member injured

The crew member was taken to hospital but was released soon afterwards.

A flight attendant has been injured after an emergency escape slide was accidentally set off inside a plane.

The incident occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Los Angeles.

It had already been a frustrating journey for the 168 passengers after the Boeing 767 had to divert to Salt Lake City to fix an unrelated technical hitch.

The flyers were taken off the plane and had only just returned when the slide “exploded” and hit a crew member on his head, according to one person onboard. One of the passengers claimed the catering crew had unintentionally set the water-landing equipment off, reports Travel Pulse.

A Delta spokesperson said in a statement to the New York Post: “Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue.

“While on the ground, the same aircraft’s slide was deployed by accident. In an effort to get our customers to their final destination as quickly and safely as possible, they have been re-accommodated on a new aircraft. We apologise for the delay to their travelling plans. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.”

Passengers boarded another plane and were offered 7500 miles by the airline for the inconvenience of the delay.