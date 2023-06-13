Not again: British Airways flight attendant accidentally sets off emergency slide

For the second time this year, a British Airways flight has been delayed after a crew member accidentally set off the emergency slide.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday (Monday NZT) as the A350 was getting ready for departure from London Heathrow to Austin, US. It led to a full-scale emergency response at the UK airport.

The Sun claims the error was caused by a flight attendant on their first day which has similarities to the earlier incident in January when another crew member on their debut accidentally opened the slide on a Boeing 777 flight from Heathrow to Lagos, Nigeria.

The slide is an expensive piece of kit to be replaced, costing the airline £50,000 (NZ$102,220).

The passengers on the flight to Texas were deplaned and eventually were on their way after a delay of six hours.

A British Airways spokesperson told The Sun: "The aircraft returned to stand and customers disembarked normally. We arranged a replacement aircraft for them to continue their journey the same day and have apologised for the inconvenience caused."

A British Airways A350 has eight emergency slides. In 2017, the UK carrier released a video called, Ever wondered how the evacuation slide works?

It explained the procedure for the inflation of the slide, which takes just six seconds and some can be up to 14 metres long.

Emergency slides have already been in the news this week after one was accidentally set off inside a plane in the US.

A Delta Air Lines flight attendant was injured after the catering crew unintentionally set the water-landing equipment off, reports Travel Pulse.