Flight attendant allegedly phones in bomb threat as ex and his new partner are on plane

A veteran flight attendant in Argentina has been arrested after being accused of phoning in a bomb threat allegedly because her ex and his new partner were working on the plane.

Last month an Aerolineas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Miami with 270 passengers and 12 crew had to be evacuated after a threat was phoned through to the pilot.

The message was: “Tell the captain that we planted three bombs in Miami. Stop f... with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces.”

No bombs were found, but the airline estimates the threat cost it $1 million. Passengers eventually reached their destination nine hours late.

Police have now charged Daniela Carbone with aggravated coercion, public intimidation and hindering a public service.

It is claimed that she had recently broken up with her flight attendant boyfriend of five years and he was now working on the Airbus A330 with his new partner, who was also a crew member.

The New York Post reports that police found two phones at her home which included the searches, “how to investigate audio,” “can you analyse an audio to find out whose voice it is,” “activate voice recognition” and “Aerolineas Argentinas”.

Carbone, who had worked at the airline for more than two decades, has now been sacked and faces up to six years in prison, reports La Nacion.