Watch: Pilot has lucky escape after plane crashes into sea off Wales

The pilot narrowly avoided the rocky shore in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales.

Warning: Some bad language in video above.

A pilot has had a lucky escape after his plane crashed into the sea - narrowly avoiding the rocky shore.

The incident took place in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales.

Footage shows the moment the aircraft is making its descent towards the water close to the coast. After hitting the surface it flips forward and ends up on its roof.

Witnesses at the scene said the plane flew over nearby houses during its descent and the pilot was seen walking back onto the shore.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that one person was taken to hospital.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution were called to the scene where the aircraft eventually sank.

