A traveller has found herself caught in the middle of a mid-air argument between a husband and wife after being upgraded to first class.

Jordynn Wynn explains on TikTok @jordynnwynn she was moved to the front of the plane next to a man.

The pair struck up a conversation and had been chatting for 20 minutes when his wife angrily confronted him.

"So I'm on the plane and I get upgraded to first class, which was super unexpected," she explained in the video.

Wynn says she was seated next to "this guy" who was in his late 30s or early 40s.

"And he's working on his laptop and I'm working on my laptop, and the flight attendant comes around and offers us drinks and I just order a water," she continued.

At this point, the man told her drinks are free in first class, much to her delight.

She ordered a glass of wine and the pair began chatting.﻿ He then explained he was a professor who works in nature conservation and is travelling with his family to a destination where he will deliver a speech.

"And at some point, he actually tells me his wife is in the back with the two kids because he's very far behind in the project﻿ and he was sitting in first class so he could get it finished because he also randomly got upgraded," she said.

Wynn tried to hide her shock at this information, but not before she saw an angry woman making her way towards them.

﻿"And literally as if on cue, we were talking for 15 or 20 minutes at this point, and his wife comes up with the babies," she said.

Wynn guessed the children's ages to be around two and five.

﻿The frustrated wife "plops the baby" on her husband's lap and said, according to Wynn, "If you're not gonna work, then the least you can do is watch one of the babies."

Clearly, his wife wasn't impressed to see him relaxed and chatting with his seat neighbour instead of helping her.

The man tried to appease his wife, explaining there was nothing untoward going on, but she was having none of it. She told him she'd been watching the pair talking for the past 20 minutes while she struggled with their children in economy.

"Then she ends up leaving and she just leaves the baby in his lap with no tools﻿," Jordynn added.

"What partner leaves their partner in the back of a plane while they're in first class drinking whisky, with like a two-year-old and a five-year-old on like a three, four-hour flight?"

Her followers couldn't agree more.﻿

"Girl if I was sitting in the back of the plane with a baby and toddler and watching my husband chit chat with a cute girl in 1st class the whole time..." one person commented.

﻿"Team wife," another simply said.

"Either give the upgrade to the wife, or say no thanks you can pass the upgrade on to someone else. No one should be left with two kids on a plane," one person said.

"If my husband upgraded without me and the kids… immediate divorce," another wrote.

Wynn said she'd learned very important lessons from the experience – to avoid chatting to men wearing wedding rings and to "not marry somebody who's going to leave you in the back of a plane with a two-year-old and a five-year-o﻿ld”.

- This article was published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.