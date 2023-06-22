Passenger takes revenge on 'smelly feet' under his seat

Proving that not all heroes wear capes, one plane passenger has gained online fame for his gentle deterrent to a foot invasion under this seat.

Posted by @danielgreen2426 on TikTok, the short 38-second video has been viewed close to 700,000 times.

“Woman on the plane behind me kept putting her smelly feet under me ... she then stopped,” he wrote the on-screen text.

The video shows a grey-socked foot squirming away under the seat with a can of soda being held menacingly over it. All it takes is a couple of small drops of liquid on the big toe for the slow and eventual retreat of the offending hoof.

@danielgreen2426/tiktok All it took was a couple of drops to deflect the offending foot.

It’s not known which flight the revenge took place on and the comments have been switched off the video.

Protruding feet have been a constant source of mid-air menace.

In 2019, a comedian in the US ‘exposed’ a bare foot passenger who kept putting his Frodo Baggins-esque feet on and around the TV screen.

That same year a four-year-old on a flight from Walt Disney World in Florida, US became an unlikely hero to world-weary travellers everywhere.

Rodney Small was travelling with his dad when his seat was partially invaded.

"There's stinky feet behind me," exclaimed the boy in a video recorded by his father Darryl as a barefoot appeared by him. "Why does somebody have … feet behind me? Why do you have your feet behind me?"

The passenger eventually apologised and put her shoes back on.

A recent TikTok video of a passenger using a bare foot to close a window shade sparked more than 25,000 comments, with many expressing amusement, bemusement or blatant disgust.

Also, Twitter footage of a woman using her bare toes to select something to watch on the seatback screen prompted almost universal outrage, with the poster, Erik Olvera, saying he flies “a lot and this, by far, the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen on a plane”.